Several frontline units are already operating at 40% of their standard capacity.

Moscow is facing a steep shortfall in its attempt to build a massive drone force this year.

According to an assessment by the Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent investigative organization founded by a Russian opposition activist, Russian forces managed to train only about 8,000 unmanned systems specialists during the first six months of 2026.

That total falls drastically short of expectations. Military planners had aimed for roughly 34,400 trained recruits by mid-year. The shortfall leaves the program operating at barely a quarter of its targeted pace.

For the full year, official plans called for bringing nearly 78,800 people into specialized drone units. Russian Defense Ministry official Alexei Krivoruchko acknowledged the 8,000 figure during a military board meeting in July, confirming the slow start.

Broken promises in the field

To meet these goals, officials heavily targeted university students and young volunteers with promises of technical roles. Yet many who signed up quickly found themselves far away from flight controls.

Reports indicate that students who accepted special operator contracts were reclassified as standard infantry. Military attorney Sergei Mamontov reported receiving numerous calls from families whose relatives were redirected straight into frontline assault squads instead.

The consequences have proved fatal. In May, journalists confirmed the death of 23-year-old Valery Averin, who signed a drone contract in January only to die weeks later in Luhansk after being pushed into direct combat.

Shrinking manpower pool

This shortage highlights a broader strain across the Russian armed forces. Nationwide contract sign-ups fell by nearly a third this spring, reaching their lowest daily average in three years.

In major hubs like Moscow, monthly enlistments dropped by roughly a thousand recruits compared to last year. As a result, several frontline units are operating at under 40 percent of their standard troop strength.

Desperate command structures have resorted to aggressive tactics to fill the gaps. In mid-June, authorities in Penza staged street checkpoints to detain draft-eligible men and pressure them into signing military contracts on the spot.