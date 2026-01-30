Leaked audio shows Erika Kirk giggle over memorial merch sales

Leaked audio fuels dispute over Charlie Kirk memorial.

Others are reading now

A recording released by conservative commentator Candace Owens has triggered renewed controversy around the memorial held for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The audio, which Owens says was recorded internally, captures comments made by Kirk’s widow less than two weeks after his death.

What the audio shows

Owens released the audio on her platforms, saying it reveals how senior figures at Turning Point USA discussed the memorial for Charlie Kirk.

In the recording, Erika Frantzve Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, is heard speaking about attendance figures, voter registrations and merchandise sales linked to the event.

She describes the memorial as an “event of a century” and says more than 275,000 people attended in person, with additional crowds watching from overflow areas.

Also read

She also refers to a figure of “100 million,” without clearly specifying whether this relates to broadcast reach or another metric.

Merch sales remarks

One of the most criticised moments involves merchandise revenue.

In the audio, Erika Kirk says sales were at “over $200,000” before adding: “Don’t quote on me that because I think it just keeps bumping up like crazy.”

She continues: “We had thousands that were registered to vote. I think we’re at like over 200,000 for merch sales. Don’t quote on me that because I think it just keeps bumping up like crazy. But I just wanted to say a huge, huge, huge thank you to the events team.”

Critics have argued the comments suggest a focus on metrics and fundraising during a period of mourning.

Also read

The recording does not specify how any proceeds would be used.

Gratitude to staff

Much of the audio focuses on thanking Turning Point USA staff. Erika Kirk praises teams who worked long hours in the days following her husband’s death.

“A lot of this staff that worked on the memorial, they had 20-hour days for a week during the time of us grieving the loss of my husband,” she says, calling staff “breathing angels.”

She later urges staff to move past internal conflicts, saying: “My husband’s dead… And it puts life into perspective how short life is.”

Owens’ claims

Owens framed the leak as evidence that Turning Point USA mishandled the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s killing.

Also read

She has accused the organisation of withholding information and questioned Erika Kirk’s appointment as CEO.

Owens has also advanced unproven claims about warnings before Kirk’s death and external influences.

Erika Kirk has responded to Owens’ allegations with a single public word: “Stop”.

Sources: Candace Owens releases, Turning Point USA statements

