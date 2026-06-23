Magyar sets limits on judges and lawmakers in massive regime overhaul

When voters demand a clean break from the past, the political tremors can reshape an entire nation overnight.

Sweeping away an entrenched political establishment requires far more than simply winning an election. It often demands a fundamental overhaul of the very systems and rules that allowed the old guard to remain in power for decades, reports TV 2 News.

Clean break planned

Hungary is moving remarkably fast to dismantle the extensive political network of its former leadership. According to TV 2 News, the country will soon trigger a fresh constitutional process to strip the current president, Tamas Sulyok, of his official office.

The dramatic move follows a historic election shift that shocked the region. Reuters reported that Hungary’s newly elected Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, formally announced the sweeping plan during a decisive speech to parliament on Monday.

Magyar made his immediate goals clear to the gathered lawmakers. He announced that the government intends to “implement comprehensive economic, political and legal measures to rid Hungary of corruption” as part of a wider national cleanup.

Targeting the state

The prime minister is actively targeting multiple pillars of the state infrastructure. Along with removing the president, Magyar plans to cap the age of top judges at 70 and restrict members of parliament to a maximum of 12 years in office.

This is not the first time Magyar has publicly targeted the president. Sulyok is well known as a close ally of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who ruled the country for 16 years until his massive defeat back in April.

Magyar previously set a strict deadline of May 31 for Sulyok and senior judges to step down voluntarily. TV 2 News reported that the prime minister threatened to use the government’s “mandate and legal options to remove them from their positions” if they refused to comply.

Rewriting the rules

The new government holds a powerful two-thirds majority in the national parliament. This gives Magyar’s Tisza party the rare ability to rewrite the country’s constitution without needing any opposition support.

They have already used that legislative power to make massive changes. Parliament recently voted to limit future prime ministers to eight years in office, permanently stopping Orbán from ever making a political comeback.

That strict limit applies directly to Magyar as well. He can only be re-elected once, but the primary focus remains on fulfilling the public desire for a complete and total regime change.

Sources: TV 2 News, Reuters