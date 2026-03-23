Man accused of stealing from wounded soldier detained

A criminal investigation in western Ukraine has uncovered alleged financial exploitation targeting an injured serviceman.

Authorities say the case involves a significant sum and raises questions about access to personal data.

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Police in the Chernivtsi region have detained a 29-year-old man suspected of taking money from a wounded soldier’s bank account, according to reporting by 02.pl citing local law enforcement.

The suspect, already wanted in connection with another case, is now in custody as investigators examine the circumstances of the alleged theft.

Case details

The inquiry began after the injured soldier noticed irregular activity on his account and alerted police. Officers later traced the transactions to a local resident.

According to investigators, the man is believed to have gained access to the soldier’s banking information and used it to withdraw funds and pay for goods and services.

Authorities estimate the losses at more than 473,000 hryvnia, an amount close to half a million in local currency.

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Legal action

The suspect has been formally accused under two provisions of Ukraine’s criminal code, including theft and offences related to documents.

A court has ordered pre-trial detention while the investigation continues.

Police said the man had previously been sought in a separate case, though further details on that matter were not disclosed.

Ongoing investigation

Investigators are still working to establish how the banking data was obtained and how the funds were managed after being withdrawn.

Law enforcement officials say evidence is being gathered to clarify the full sequence of events and determine any additional responsibilities.

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Separately, authorities in Kyiv are also examining another reported incident involving violence against a veteran, highlighting broader concerns around the treatment of servicemen.

Sources: 02.pl, Chernivtsi regional police