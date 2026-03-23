Melania ‘snubs’ Ivanka as feud explodes: “They hate being in the same room”

Life inside political families is often carefully managed in public.

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“But behind closed doors, rivalries and tensions can quietly shape relationships.

Now, fresh claims are putting one high-profile dynamic back in the spotlight.

Long-running tension

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump’s relationship is once again under scrutiny, with reports from the Inquisitr suggesting distance between the two has only grown over time.

According to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania’s former adviser, the pair have never formed a close bond.

She claimed they have “no bond” and “no interest in each other’s lives.”

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Other sources described their interactions as outwardly polite but privately strained.

Power struggle

The tension is said to date back to Donald Trump’s first term in office.

At the time, Ivanka reportedly stepped into roles traditionally associated with the First Lady, promoting initiatives and maintaining a strong public presence.

Melania, however, was said to have resisted any overlap with her official role.

In her book Melania and Me, Winston Wolkoff described how Ivanka “rushed in to fill the void as ‘acting’ First Lady” while Melania remained largely out of the spotlight.

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‘Never clicked’

Reports suggest the relationship has remained distant ever since.

Winston Wolkoff told The Irish Star that Ivanka “really hindered any progress of an initiative for the First Lady.”

An unnamed source made an even stronger claim about their dynamic.

“Melania and Ivanka hate being in the same room… and never speak except to hiss catty comments.”

Documentary snub

Recent attention has been fueled by Melania’s documentary, released in early 2026.

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According to NewsNation, Melania did not want Ivanka present at key moments surrounding the project.

Sources said Ivanka also had no intention of watching the film.

The decision has been interpreted as a sign of how distant their relationship remains.

Sources: Inquisitr, SheKnows, The Irish Star, NewsNation