Many are wondering: Where is Melania Trump?

While Donald Trump once again dominates broadcasts, headlines and social media, one person is notably hard to spot.

The American first lady keeps a low profile almost consistently, and her absence has become a story in its own right.

Melania Trump has long been known for her reserved style.

Unlike many of her predecessors, she has rarely taken on the role of an active public figure.

That pattern has continued after Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, with her appearing only a handful of times at official events.

Most recently, the couple was photographed together on New Year’s Eve at Mar a Lago in Florida.

Since then, the first lady has largely been absent from the public scene, even during periods when her husband has significantly intensified his political rhetoric.

A deliberate choice

According to several observers, the silence is no coincidence. Commentator Sigrid Rege Gårdsvoll believes Melania Trump has consciously chosen a different role from the traditional one.

“She stands out by her absence. It is fundamentally difficult to get any sense of Melania Trump and her as the first lady of the United States, because she simply is not visible,” she says, according to B.T.

This is not a new picture. When Donald Trump first became president, Melania chose to remain in New York so that the couple’s son Barron could finish his school year.

Even then, her decision to stay out of the spotlight was noted.

She speaks when she wants to

Although she rarely speaks out, Melania Trump does occasionally break her silence.

On the anniversary of her husband’s inauguration, she posted a short message reflecting her view of the role of first lady.

“Being first lady is not only a privilege, it is also a great responsibility.”

The post stood alone, without further comment. Her voice in the public debate remained just as restrained.

Last year, however, she offered a more personal insight when she published her memoirs.

Later this month, a documentary about the period leading up to the inauguration will also be released, once again turning attention to a first lady who prefers to take a step back.