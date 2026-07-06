China cashes in on Putin’s crisis as Russians smuggle cars across border

Local messaging apps are promoting these international refueling services.

When a basic daily necessity suddenly vanishes from local pumps, normal life quickly grinds to a painful and frustrating halt.

Drivers will naturally go to extreme lengths just to keep their routines moving forward.

Sometimes, finding a quick solution means looking well past their own national borders.

Crossing the line

A severe supply crisis is currently pushing motorists in southeastern Siberia to seek highly unusual solutions.

Residents living near the edge of the Zabaykalsky region are now paying third parties to take their empty vehicles directly into neighboring China.

Local messaging apps are entirely flooded with advertisements promoting these international refueling services.

According to the Russian news outlet Ostorozhno Novosti, hired drivers transport the cars into the Chinese city of Manzhouli, fill the gas tanks, and then drive them right back home.

A tense situation

The local government originally restricted gasoline sales to just 15 liters per day for private citizens back in late June.

Massive lines immediately formed at the few functioning stations, with some queues stretching for kilometers down the road.

Regional authorities officially described the current fuel supply situation as “extremely tense.”

Governor Alexander Osipov noted that locals were stuck waiting in their cars “for days” just to get a turn at the pump.

Prices and patrols

To manage the chaos, officials promised to launch an electronic queue system and provide food and drinking water to stranded drivers.

Securing gasoline across the border still comes with strict rules and fairly high costs for these desperate motorists.

Ostorozhno Novosti reported that diesel starts around 66 rubles per liter, and companies warn that Chinese customs agents might confiscate loose fuel canisters.

Smuggling extra gas through other neighboring countries is also becoming incredibly difficult.

The bigger picture

Reuters reported that officials in Kazakhstan recently stepped up their own border patrols to stop Russian motorists from buying up their cheaper supplies.

This localized panic is ultimately part of a much larger national disruption across the country.

According to United24 Media, local governments have now introduced official gasoline sales restrictions across 41 different Russian regions.

Ukraine’s General Staff claims their targeted military strikes have successfully disabled nearly 43 percent of all Russian oil refining capacity.

Sources: Ostorozhno Novosti, Reuters, United24 Media, Ukraine’s General Staff