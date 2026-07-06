Ukraine took out a Russian Buk-system – then the warplanes were launched for the second part of the plan

When modern and traditional warfare technology come together.

On July 4, Ukrainian forces pulled off a highly coordinated assault that blended robotic precision with traditional airpower.

According to the National Guard unit known as Lasar’s Group, the military successfully knocked out a sophisticated Russian air defense setup before hammering two enemy headquarters.

Note that the information has not been independently confirmed. However, the Ukrainian forces have released footage of the alleged operation.

The entire mission required deep collaboration among several military wings. It brought together aerial reconnaissance teams, the Joint Forces Command, the Ukrainian Air Force, and the National Guard’s 2nd Corps “Khartiia,” alongside the 151st Mechanized Brigade.

Initially, the main goal was to demolish key Russian command-and-control hubs. However, commanders quickly realized that a hidden Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system was lurking in a nearby forest belt, blocking any immediate airstrikes.

Drones open fire

To solve this problem, Lasar’s Group deployed a heavy strike drone directly over the hidden target. The drone dropped three munitions straight onto the anti-aircraft system, successfully disabling the Buk-M3 and eliminating the main threat to Ukrainian jets.

With the radar and missiles out of commission, a safe air corridor suddenly opened up. The Ukrainian Air Force immediately seized the moment, flying in to blast both the primary and reserve Russian command posts.

During the second phase of the raid, FPV drone teams from the 151st Mechanized Brigade provided extra fire support. It worked perfectly. Lasar’s Group later released video footage showing the dramatic drone hits and the subsequent fiery explosions at the command hubs.

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Wider logistical pressure

This bold raid fits into a much larger campaign to shatter Russian logistics. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that forces also recently targeted the Hvardiiske military air base in occupied Crimea.

That separate assault successfully damaged two vital road bridges and three ammunition depots. By targeting these specific transit networks, Ukraine continues to choke off the essential supplies needed to sustain Russian forces on the ground.