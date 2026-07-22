“Only military targets”: $3.9M worth of UNICEF aid for children and families destroyed in Russian blitz

The logistics center was hit during a nearly hour-long aerial assault.

The Kremlin has repeatedly claimed that Russian forces are targeting only military targets in Ukraine.

The claims have repeatedly been debunked and proven false, with numerous Russian attacks hitting residential buildings and even hospitals in Ukraine.

Now a massive amount of humanitarian aid has been lost as well.

In the early hours of July 19, a massive Russian air assault struck the Kyiv region, severely damaging a major logistics facility in Bilohorodka.

The site was a contracted UNICEF warehouse holding critical supplies meant for children and families affected by the ongoing war.

UNICEF said in a statement that over 106,000 essential items vanished in the blaze. The wiped-out stock included power generators, clean drinking water storage tanks, and hygiene kits. Officials estimate total damages at roughly $3.9 million.

Unclear reason for disaster

The strike was part of a relentless 53-minute barrage aimed squarely at the Ukrainian capital.

Russian forces fired around 40 ballistic missiles alongside a swarm of attack drones. Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down 126 targets.

Even so, falling debris and direct hits triggered fires across five city districts, damaging apartments, offices, and nearby logistics hubs. The blast wave even battered a metro station entrance nearby.

The UNICEF statement does not say if the destruction was the result of a direct Russian hit or falling debris.

A terrible toll

The humanitarian cost continues to mount. UNICEF reported that two children died and at least 50 suffered injuries from Russian strikes in a single week. June marked the deadliest month for young civilians since 2022, leaving seven children dead and 116 wounded.

UNICEF condemned the escalating violence, describing the strike as part of another horrifying, sleepless night for families. “Attacks on humanitarian warehouses and attacks on mission workers hinder the delivery of vital aid to children and families affected by the war,” the agency stated.

Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets called the warehouse destruction a direct breach of international law. He warned that targeting aid facilities strips away the very possibility of saving innocent lives.