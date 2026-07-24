Mass student demonstrations erupt in India following medical exam leak

When young citizens feel ignored by political leaders, anger usually finds creative ways to spill into the open.

Crowds of students now fill major city streets, demanding real reform. Rather than relying on traditional political campaigns, this generation is turning a harsh judicial insult into their primary weapon, reports DR News.

Reclaiming an insult

Thousands of young protesters across India have united under a viral political movement called the Cockroach Janta Party. According to reporting by DR News, the movement erupted after Chief Justice Surya Kant publicly dismissed unemployed youth and activists as “cockroaches” and “parasites of society.”

Instead of backing down, students embraced the insult as a proud badge of honor. The movement now commands over 25 million followers on Instagram, where humorous memes and street protest clips flood millions of feeds daily.

Outrage flared in early May after officials canceled a vital medical entrance exam due to leaked test questions. The disaster left nearly 2.28 million applicants in limbo, triggering widespread fury over institutional corruption. Demonstrators demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down immediately.

Young Indians feel betrayed. Speaking to DR News, researcher Frederikke Bencke explained that students feel completely dismissed by government leaders while watching essential public systems crumble around them.

Digital battleground

The viral social media campaign exerts intense pressure on federal authorities by broadcasting police actions live. Bencke noted that using memes and video clips allows young activists to dismantle official government narratives and expose what they view as political illusions.

To stifle the digital momentum, officials have repeatedly cut off internet and mobile networks near protest sites. Still, creative humor and viral reels propel the movement forward across South Asia.

Similar youth-led movements recently succeeded in overthrowing governments in neighboring Nepal and Bangladesh. Bencke highlighted that young activists are driving media coverage on an unprecedented scale across the region.

Tensions remain high. Security forces continue attempting to suppress the demonstrations. Bencke warned, “When authorities threaten peaceful protesters and resort to violence, it typically ignites further embers, and we are seeing that trend now.”

Sources: DR News