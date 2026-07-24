Severe drought and extreme heat impact camel health in Ethiopia and Somalia

For thousands of years, nomadic communities have relied on nature’s most resilient animals to survive in the harshest environments on Earth.

When water runs dry and crops fail, these hardy creatures are usually the last line of defense. But as global weather shifts push temperatures into uncharted territory, even the planet’s toughest survivors are reaching their absolute limit, reports DR News.

Burning on the sand

Herder Ali Umer manages around 500 animals in the scorching Afar region of Ethiopia. According to reporting by DR News, shifting weather patterns and blistering heatwaves have turned the desert floor into a dangerous environment for livestock.

The conditions have become so intense that even desert-hardened herds are breaking down. “I can see my camels are suffering from extreme heat,” Umer told the BBC.

The daily physical toll on the animals is severe. “They get blisters on their feet, their eyes get watery, and the hot sand burns their skin and eats their hair when they sit,” Umer explained. In just one month, he lost eight young calves to the brutal conditions.

Herders across East Africa report similar struggles. Many owners have been forced to migrate constantly in search of cooler ground and fresh water.

Rising death tolls

Recent scientific surveys confirm that these struggles are spreading across the region. A study covering 260 Ethiopian herders revealed that rising heat leads directly to water shortages, malnutrition, and widespread animal fatigue.

The crisis is equally severe in neighboring Somalia. In a survey of nearly 6,000 households, almost 46 percent of family herds suffered deaths linked directly to severe droughts.

Veterinarians in Kenya are sounding the alarm as well. “In the last two years, we have seen an increase of more than 15 percent in the number of camel deaths in our county due to extreme heat,” veterinarian Hassan Nuya Guyo told the BBC.

Data from the World Meteorological Organization shows heatwaves intensifying across North Africa. Temperatures in the Sahara desert now regularly approach 50 degrees Celsius during summer months, pushing vital livestock past their biological limits.

Sources: DR News, BBC, World Meteorological Organization