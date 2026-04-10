Massive blaze erupts after Ukraine hits Russian oil terminal

A major fire at a strategic facility in occupied Crimea has drawn fresh attention to Ukraine’s expanding drone operations. The blaze, visible for miles, highlights growing pressure on Russian logistics in the region.

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The attack is part of a broader effort targeting supply lines and military infrastructure.

Strategic target

According to Ziarre.com, Ukrainian drones hit the Feodosiia Marine Oil Terminal overnight on April 8, igniting a large fire at one of Russia’s main fuel hubs on the southern front.

The facility plays a critical role in supplying Russian forces, making it a high-value target.

Monitoring channels reported flames visible from more than 20 kilometers away, with footage later analyzed by Russian outlet Astra confirming the location.

Confirmed strike

NASA satellite data independently verified the fire, reinforcing reports of significant damage at the site.

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The commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, Robert Brovdi, confirmed the operation and said it was carried out by a specialized unit.

Local reports also indicated disruptions near the terminal, including blocked roads and railway crossings.

Pressure on logistics

The Feodosiia terminal is one of only two major maritime fuel transshipment points in occupied Crimea.

Before sustained Ukrainian attacks, it held up to 250,000 cubic meters of fuel across dozens of storage tanks.

Previous strikes in 2025 had already damaged much of the facility, with analysts suggesting it may never fully recover.

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Wider campaign

The strike forms part of a broader Ukrainian effort to weaken Russian supply chains.

On the same night, drones reportedly targeted logistics depots in occupied areas of the Luhansk region, with explosions and fires reported in multiple locations.

Separately, earlier attacks this week destroyed air defense systems and a counter-battery radar in other occupied regions.

Growing impact

Ukrainian operations have increasingly focused on Crimea, a key military hub for Moscow since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Attacks on fuel infrastructure are contributing to supply shortages, while the loss of air defense systems leaves critical assets more exposed.

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The latest strike underscores how Ukraine is using drones to stretch Russian defenses and disrupt operations far from the front lines.

Sources: Ziarre.com, NASA, Euromaidan, Astra



