Meghan and Queen’s reported Tiara row revisited in new book

Fresh details are shedding light on tensions behind the scenes of a high-profile royal wedding. What appeared seamless to the public may have involved private disagreements at the highest level.

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A newly published account is revisiting one of the most talked-about moments ahead of the ceremony.

According to The Express, citing the Daily Mail, royal historian Robert Hardman describes a reported disagreement over tiara arrangements in his forthcoming book Queen Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story.

He wrote: “Another pre-wedding row, which would continue to create headlines years after the wedding, concerned Meghan’s choice of tiara. The Queen much enjoyed offering a piece from her own tiara collection to a royal bride, when required.”

Conflicting accounts

Prince Harry has previously described the selection process in his memoir Spare, noting that several options were considered before Meghan chose Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau.

However, he also suggested difficulties in coordinating access to the piece, particularly involving the late Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly.

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“To my mind, Angela was a troublemaker”, Harry wrote, adding: “I considered going to Granny, but that would probably mean sparking an all-out confrontation, and I wasn’t quite sure with whom Granny would side.”

Different version

Hardman’s account presents a contrasting picture of events. He cites a staff member who recalled tensions during a meeting about the tiara.

“There was already an atmosphere before Angela arrived. Meghan was nowhere to be seen. Harry poked the box and said ‘Is that it?’ Then he stood over Angela and said he did not like her whining to his grandmother.”

According to the book, the disagreement escalated to the point that Queen Elizabeth II became aware of the situation.

The Queen’s response

The late monarch is said to have reacted firmly. According to insiders referenced in the account, she remarked: “It’s not a toy”.

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Practical factors may also have contributed to delays. At the time, the Queen was in Windsor for Easter and attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show, while Angela Kelly was reportedly ensuring the tiara had no “awkward backstory”.

Final choice

Despite the reported tensions, Meghan ultimately wore Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau during her wedding to Prince Harry.

The tiara, created in 1932, includes a detachable brooch dating back to 1893, adding historical significance to the piece.

While differing accounts continue to emerge, the episode remains one of the most discussed behind-the-scenes moments of the royal wedding.

Sources: The Express, Daily Mail