The truth about motherhood that politicians keep missing: “You just become a mum”

Births are declining in England and Wales as the age of registered parents continues to rise. Researchers are also examining the financial, medical and social conditions shaping early motherhood.

The provisional total fertility rate in England and Wales fell to 1.39 children per woman in 2025, from 1.41 in 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics. Final figures are expected later in 2026.

Lower fertility can affect the future size of the workforce, pension funding and demand for public services. It does not, however, have a single cause, and the experiences of mothers offer only one part of a much wider demographic picture.

The British thinktank Theos examined those experiences in Motherhood, Inside Out, published on July 19, 2026. The qualitative research involved interviews and focus groups with 91 mothers, alongside interviews with 14 maternal-care professionals.

Lucy Jones, who wrote the report’s foreword, argues in a Guardian commentary that political discussions about declining birthrates often give too little attention to mothers.

Mothers describe financial strain

Participants interviewed by Theos discussed childcare costs, household finances and changes in their working lives after having children. Several felt that their responsibilities or influence at work had shifted, while unpaid caregiving received less recognition than paid employment.

From April 5, 2026, eligible employees can receive support through the UK’s Statutory Maternity Pay scheme for up to 39 weeks. The first six weeks are paid at 90% of average weekly earnings. For the next 33 weeks, recipients receive £194.32 a week or 90% of their earnings, whichever is lower.

The findings do not show that maternity pay is driving the fall in fertility. They do, however, illustrate how financial pressure, job insecurity and caregiving demands can shape women’s experiences of becoming mothers.

Postnatal care remains uneven

Mothers reported different experiences of healthcare after delivery. Some received attentive support, while others described rushed appointments and limited attention to their physical or emotional recovery.

One participant interviewed for Motherhood, Inside Out said: “You sort of cease to exist as a person, and you just become a mum.”

Theos calls for more consistent face-to-face care and stronger postnatal support. Its report also discusses matrescence, the physical, psychological and social process of becoming a mother.

The standardized mean age among parents registered on births reached 31.0 for mothers and 33.9 for fathers in 2024.

Jones argues that mothers’ limited visibility reflects a wider cultural and political problem. The Theos findings are narrower, documenting concerns involving healthcare, employment and social support.

Sources: Theos, Motherhood, Inside Out (July 19, 2026); Lucy Jones, The Guardian (July 27, 2026); Office for National Statistics