Melania missing again: First Lady skips another Trump family event

First Ladies have played a visible and influential role throughout US history.

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They often serve as both public figures and key representatives of the president’s inner circle.

Against that backdrop, even small deviations from tradition can raise questions.

Notable absence

According to People cited by HuffPost, Melania Trump did not attend the bridal shower for Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, held at Mar-a-Lago.

The event brought together several prominent members of the Trump family, including Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, who are set to become Anderson’s sisters-in-law.

Marla Maples, Tiffany’s mother and Donald Trump’s second wife, was also present at the celebration.

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Pattern emerging

The reported absence follows another recent no-show.

Melania Trump also did not attend Tiffany Trump’s baby shower in Miami the previous week, according to People.

The outlet previously reported she may have been occupied with her son, Barron Trump, during that event.

Family gathering

The bridal shower itself appeared to be a major family occasion.

Social media posts shared by Anderson showed guests celebrating, including a video of Donald Trump Jr. arriving with roses.

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He announced his engagement to Anderson, a Florida socialite, during a White House event in December.

Speculation grows

The repeated absences have led to increased speculation about the first lady’s role and public presence.

New York Magazine’s Intelligencer noted the unusual nature of her absence, writing: “Just the fact that Melania wasn’t there is really something.”

“ The event was attended by all the other women in the president’s extended family, including Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples; her sister-in-law Lara Trump; and even Don Jr.’s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.”

No official reason has been given for Melania Trump’s absence from the bridal shower.

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Sources: People, HuffPost, New York Magazine