Ukraine strikes Russian air defenses in coordinated cross-regional attacks

Ukrainian forces carried out coordinated strikes targeting key elements of Russia’s air defense network, focusing on systems used to detect and intercept aerial threats.

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Ukrainian forces carried out coordinated strikes targeting key elements of Russia’s air defense network, focusing on systems used to detect and intercept aerial threats.

The attacks reflect ongoing efforts to weaken defensive coverage.

Disrupting these systems could reduce Russia’s ability to track incoming drones and missiles, potentially creating openings for further strikes.

Radar systems targeted

According to WP Tech, Ukraine’s General Staff reported attacks on radar systems used for airspace monitoring and fire control.

In occupied Crimea near Feodosia, a Nebo-U radar was struck, a system used to detect aerial targets and support air defense coordination.

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Strikes in Russia

Additional attacks were reported in Russia’s Belgorod region, where surveillance systems were targeted.

WP Tech reported that a radar near Nikolayevka and a Kasta-2E station in the Lubańoye-Pervoye district were hit.

Tor system hit

Ukrainian forces also struck a Tor-M1 air defense system near Lozove in the occupied Luhansk region.

The system is designed to intercept drones and cruise missiles, making it a key part of Russia’s short-range air defense.

Damage assessment

The extent of the damage is still being assessed, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

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WP Tech noted that such strikes are typically confirmed later using reconnaissance data and battlefield analysis.

Sources: WP Tech, Ukrainian General Staff