When population numbers drop sharply, governments try unusual tactics.

Across Russia, relentless demographic pressure has pushed state officials to rethink ordinary medical care and social benefits. Now, new legislation takes state support in a startling direction, reports United24Media.

Babies after loss

Russian lawmakers are turning to state-funded fertility treatments to address a shrinking population and heavy combat losses. According to reporting by The Moscow Times, the Russian State Duma passed a bill offering free artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization to women whose husbands died fighting in Ukraine or later succumbed to combat injuries.

The government will fund these reproductive procedures under its state medical guarantee program. However, surrogacy remains strictly excluded. To claim the benefit, widows must stay unmarried and apply within five years of their spouse’s death.

There is also a strict legal hurdle. Before heading off to active combat, the soldier must have signed a notarized consent form authorizing the storage and future use of his biological material. Without that written permission, surviving wives cannot access the medical program.

The Russian Ministry of Health is currently drafting the exact operational rules for regional clinics. As United24Media reported, this initiative reflects growing Kremlin urgency to offset mounting battlefield casualties while battling a historic plunge in national birth rates.

Free university spots

Free fertility treatments are part of a broader push to offer social perks to surviving military spouses. Russian authorities previously introduced legislation granting war widows tuition-free entry into public universities without taking standard entrance exams, provided they stay unmarried.

It is a significant benefit. Special university quotas now reserve degree spots specifically for the surviving spouses of fallen service members, security officers, and other official combatants. Beneficiaries can also enroll in federal university preparatory courses at no extra charge.

At the same time, Moscow is trimming general academic access to fund these military privileges. Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation reported that Russian officials eliminated roughly 47,000 tuition-based spots in fields like law, economics, management, and psychology, while overall university fees rose between 10 and 30 percent.

Sources: United24Media, The Moscow Times, Center for Countering Disinformation