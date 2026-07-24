Russian bloggers bust Putin’s lies: Downed $50 million ‘best in the world’ jet was friendly fire

Local military bloggers told a very different story than the Russian leader.

When highly advanced military hardware falls from the sky, the official explanation is rarely exciting.

Leaders point to a loose wire. Sometimes, however, the real story involves a meticulously planned trap.

Down in Moscow

A prized Russian fighter jet crashed near Moscow on Tuesday. The aircraft was a Sukhoi Su-57. This fifth-generation machine is a valuable asset, one that President Vladimir Putin recently called the “best in the world” in a June speech.

Russian defense officials scrambled to control the narrative. The Ministry of Defense swiftly blamed the crash on a simple “technical failure”.

Local military bloggers told a very different story. Several Russian Telegram channels ignored the official line and reported that friendly fire actually brought the plane down.

Now, an open-source intelligence group has offered a spectacular explanation. According to United24Media, Ukrainian operatives hacked the system and tricked the Russians into pulling the trigger themselves.

Hacking the skies

The group claims Ukrainian special services launched a complex cyber and human intelligence operation. It was a calculated move. By coordinating digital attacks, operatives completely disoriented the Bars-Moscow air defense crews.

Those actions forced the defense network to lock onto its own aircraft. U24 Media reported that the hackers had been listening in on the Russian operators for nearly a week before the strike.

InformNapalm revealed that operatives intercepted crucial training broadcasts on July 17. The Russian soldiers were busy practicing how to hunt down long-range Ukrainian drones, leaving their network exposed.

That brief window allowed Ukrainian forces to map out weak spots in the digital armor. They weaponized those exact vulnerabilities. The defense system was then turned against the Su-57.

A rare bird

The loss is a massive blow to the Russian Aerospace Forces. Ukrainian military intelligence notes that Russia only has a handful of these expensive multirole fighters left in service, which are designed to launch Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.

Ukraine has steadily hunted these stealth jets down over the course of the war. Forces successfully struck one Su-57 in June 2024 at the Akhtubinsk airfield.

Two more took damage at a Chelyabinsk region base in May 2026, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The fleet is shrinking fast.

Meanwhile, the skies keep getting deadlier for Moscow. During a recent Senate hearing, US General Dan Caine confirmed that a Ukrainian F-16 shot down a Russian fighter in air-to-air combat.

The Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi assessed that this historic July 8 victory likely claimed a Russian Su-35.

Sources: United24Media, Militarnyi