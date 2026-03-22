Moldova declares emergency after Russia-linked strike poisons water supply

A cross-border environmental crisis is unfolding in Eastern Europe after pollution spread into a key river system. Authorities warn the incident highlights how the war in Ukraine is affecting neighboring countries in unexpected ways.

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The Kyiv Independent reports that Moldova has declared a 15-day environmental alert following contamination in the Dniester River basin, linked to a Russian strike on Ukraine’s Novodnistrovsk Hydropower Plant. The river is a critical water source for the country.

President Maia Sandu said: “We declared an environmental alert and are acting to protect our people.”

Pollution threat

Government testing found that levels of petroleum products and aromatic hydrocarbons in the water exceeded safety limits.

In response, officials are preparing containment measures to stop the spread of pollution through the river system.

Plans include installing additional protective barriers at the Dubasari Reservoir and identifying alternative water sources, including underground wells.

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Health concerns

Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu said the government’s “primary objective is the protection of public health.”

Authorities have urged residents to rely on official updates as monitoring continues and response efforts are coordinated with international teams.

The Kyiv Independent reports that support is being provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as officials assess the scale of the contamination.

Regional fallout

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said Bucharest would assist Moldova and placed responsibility on Moscow.

“Russia has full responsibility,” she said.

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The incident comes shortly after a Russian drone entered Moldovan airspace during a wider attack on Ukraine, prompting condemnation from Moldovan officials who warned of growing regional risks.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent



