Museum reveals world’s most bizarre failed inventions

They were once pitched as clever breakthroughs. Instead, they became cautionary tales.

According to The Sun, a new exhibition in Paris is shining a spotlight on inventions that failed spectacularly, turning commercial disasters into cultural curiosities.

The Museum of Arts and Crafts has brought together a collection of ill-fated creations, ranging from impractical sports gear to hazardous toys.

Curator Marjolaine Schuch said: “In France, we think failure is a catastrophe instead of accepting that failure is inevitable and part of the path to success.”

Sporting misfires

Among the most eyebrow-raising items is the UroClub, a hollow golf club designed to double as a discreet urinal for players caught short on the course. It even came with a towel that clipped to a belt to shield the user.

The idea, however, failed to gain traction and quickly faded from fairways.

Another outdoor misstep was the open-toed welly, a design that attempted to merge waterproof boots with exposed fronts. The unusual footwear left many questioning its practicality.

Toys gone wrong

Some of the most alarming exhibits come from the world of children’s products.

Roller skates fitted with flints were intended to create dramatic sparks while in motion. Instead, they reportedly caused fires in homes.

A Cabbage Patch doll spin-off equipped with teeth so it could “eat” food also proved problematic, with children suffering injured fingers.

Designs that fizzled

Not every flop was dangerous, but many were simply unworkable.

An ultra-light plastic bicycle was marketed as a breakthrough in materials, yet reportedly shattered when riders applied pressure to the pedals.

A piano designed to split into three sections for easy transport struggled to find buyers, while foldable cutlery and an awkwardly designed ping-pong table also failed to win over consumers.

The exhibition reframes these miscalculations as part of the creative process, suggesting that even the most misguided ideas play a role in innovation.

