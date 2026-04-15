Musk’s father asks Putin for help — it’s about South African farmers

Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, is known for his outspoken views and controversial statements.

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While his son dominates headlines in the tech world, he has repeatedly drawn attention for his own political opinions.

Now, he is once again making headlines, this time with a proposal involving Russia.

Asylum plan

Errol Musk, father of billionaire Elon Musk, said he is working on a project to relocate South African farmers to Russia, according to AFP, as reported by Digi24.

Speaking from Moscow, he said: “It’s about granting refugee status to South African farmers.”

The proposal would reportedly involve around 50 families from the white Afrikaner minority.

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Disputed claims

Musk justified the initiative by claiming that farmers are being targeted, an assertion strongly rejected by South African authorities.

Similar claims have been used in the United States, where Afrikaners have been granted refugee status under policies introduced during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The South African government has denied any form of systematic persecution.

Russian role

Regional governor Aleksandr Avdeyev confirmed discussions around the project, saying: “We discussed the development of agriculture and the prospects for settling 50 families of Dutch origin from South Africa,” in a post on Telegram.

Afrikaners have previously moved to Russia in small numbers, but Musk’s involvement appears to be a new development.

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Controversial figure

Errol Musk, now in his late 70s, has drawn criticism in the past for comments on apartheid, including denying the existence of racial oppression under the system.

His son, Elon Musk, has also accused the South African government of discrimination, claims officials have rejected.

Unclear future

Experts say the proposal remains “unclear”, with concerns about its broader impact.

Friedrich von Treskow warned: “It could create tensions with Pretoria,” highlighting the potential diplomatic consequences.

South Africa and Russia have longstanding ties, but analysts say the outcome of the proposal remains uncertain.

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Sources: AFP, France24, Digi24.