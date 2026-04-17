NATO turning “Santa Claus’ home” into training area, Russian ambassador claims

At least he does not accuse NATO of using Rudolph for target practice.

Finland formally became a NATO member in April 2023, marking a significant shift in its security policy. The move followed heightened regional tensions and was widely seen as a response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

At the same time, pressure has mounted within the alliance to boost defense spending. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for members to allocate 5% of GDP to military budgets.

According to summit commitments made in The Hague in June 2025, NATO leaders agreed to meet that target by 2035, a plan strongly backed by Washington.

Arctic shift begins

Now Russia’s ambassador to Finland has claimed that Lapland is increasingly being used for military preparation. In an interview with Russian news agency TASS, Pavel Kuznetsov said the region is becoming a site for Arctic combat training.

“The Finnish region of Lapland, home of Santa Claus, is being transformed into a training area for NATO units for combat in Arctic latitudes, a practice that has already raised legitimate concerns among local residents,” he lamented.

The remarks highlight Moscow’s growing unease over NATO’s expanding footprint near its borders, particularly in northern Europe.

Relations deteriorate

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has previously criticized Finland’s alignment with NATO. It stated that Helsinki has lost its position as a neutral intermediary in international affairs.

The ministry also said that NATO deployments in Finland are accelerating, further straining bilateral ties. It described the breakdown of previously “multifaceted bilateral cooperation that was once quite successful.”

Moscow additionally claimed that anti-Russian sentiment has become widespread within Finnish society following its NATO accession.

Threatens Finland an Baltics with “self-defense”

Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on April 16 that Moscow reserves the “right to self-defense” if Ukrainian drones enter Russian territory through Finland or the Baltic states, according to the Russian news agency, TASS.

Shoigu, who was defense minister when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, pointed to incidents where drones reportedly crashed in Finland and Baltic nations during strikes on Ust-Luga, a major Russian port on the Gulf of Finland.

According to The Kyiv Independent, his comments follow a prior Kremlin warning that European backing of Ukraine’s drone operations could bring “unpredictable consequences.” Moscow has accused some countries of acting as part of Kyiv’s “strategic rear.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has rejected Moscow’s narrative, previously stating Kyiv had intelligence suggesting Russia itself redirected drones toward Finland and Baltic countries to escalate tensions.

Sources: TASS, The Kyiv Independent