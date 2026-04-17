Kremlin warns four NATO countries: We have the right to “self-defense”

Russia has accused the four countries of allowing Ukrainian drones to use their air space when targeting Russia.

Tensions are rising across northern Europe following new remarks from Moscow about the use of airspace during the Ukraine war.

The warning comes amid ongoing drone strikes and growing concern about regional security.

Officials on both sides are trading accusations, adding to unease among neighboring countries.

Rising tensions

Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on April 16 that Moscow reserves the “right to self-defense” if Ukrainian drones enter Russian territory through Finland or the Baltic states, according to the Russian news agency, TASS.

Shoigu, who was defense minister when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, pointed to incidents where drones reportedly crashed in Finland and Baltic nations during strikes on Ust-Luga, a major Russian port on the Gulf of Finland.

According to The Kyiv Independent, his comments follow a prior Kremlin warning that European backing of Ukraine’s drone operations could bring “unpredictable consequences.” Moscow has accused some countries of acting as part of Kyiv’s “strategic rear.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has rejected Moscow’s narrative, previously stating Kyiv had intelligence suggesting Russia itself redirected drones toward Finland and Baltic countries to escalate tensions.

Conflicting claims

Without presenting evidence, Shoigu claimed Ukrainian attacks were increasingly routed through the region. “This could occur in two scenarios: either Western air defense systems are extremely ineffective… or the states in question are deliberately allowing their airspace to be used,” he said.

“In the latter case… Article 51 of the UN Charter regarding the inherent right of states to self-defense… comes into effect,” he added.

Baltic governments have consistently denied such allegations, calling them false and part of Russian disinformation efforts.

Russia has repeatedly issued warnings toward European nations since the invasion began. Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other officials have cautioned that Moscow could be preparing for a broader confrontation with Europe by 2027.

NATO’s Operation Eastern Sentry

Following a number of Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace, the alliance announced in September 2025, that operation “Eastern Sentry” would be launched.

CNN reported at the time, that the aim of the operation was to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank, and that assets from France, UK, Germany and others would be involved.

“Eastern Sentry will add flexibility and strength to our posture and make clear that, as a defensive alliance, we are always ready to defend,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at the time.

Sources: TASS, statements from Ukrainian and European officials, The Kyiv Independent, CNN