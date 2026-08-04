Nearly 400 shells uncovered in fire-damaged French village

Demining crews are searching burned neighbourhoods in Le Porge after nearly 400 wartime munitions were discovered. Residents have returned, but access remains restricted in several affected sectors.

Nearly 400 shells and other munitions dating from World War Two have been found in Le Porge following the Gironde wildfire, according to French media and local authorities.

TV5Monde reported that the cache consisted mainly of French and German mortar ammunition. Some objects, including shells measuring about 30 centimetres, were left visible after the fire stripped away surrounding vegetation.

All residents had been allowed to return by the evening of August 3, the outlet reported, although authorities continued to limit access to areas damaged by the blaze.

The fire began near Saumos on July 22 and scorched about 42,000 hectares during 10 days of intensive firefighting, according to Le Monde. More than 180 homes were destroyed in Le Porge.

Residents heard more than 100 explosions during the second night of the fire. Mayor Martial Zaninetti told France Info that the noise resembled “the sound of war”.

The blasts were initially attributed to gas cylinders. Officials later said some may have involved wartime ammunition exposed to extreme heat, although the cause of every explosion has not been established.

Zaninetti said the municipality had not known the munitions were there. He said projectiles travelled in different directions and that one passed through a house.

Demining searches continue in burned neighbourhoods

TV5Monde reported that demining crews initially concentrated on ammunition lying visible on the surface. Removing those shells was treated as the immediate priority so residents could return to their homes with a lower risk of encountering unexploded ordnance.

Further searches are expected in the Plein Soleil and Ferron neighbourhoods. Specialists will examine the ground for additional shells that may still be buried beneath burned vegetation, soil and debris.

The recovered ordnance is expected to be transported to a military facility, where it can be safely destroyed. The location was probably not an officially designated ammunition depot. The weapons may instead have been abandoned or concealed during wartime military activity.

Access restrictions remain in sectors directly affected by the wildfire while clearance operations continue. Officials have also cautioned residents about ash, soot and other hazards left behind in burned areas.

Sources: France Info, TV5Monde, Le Monde