Conservative strategist predicts MAGA collapse after midterms: “Like rats jumping from a ship”

Trump is currently battling low approval ratings tied directly to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Political loyalty often looks unbreakable from the outside.

But when election pressures mount and poll numbers shift, alliances start to show cracks.

Now, a prominent voice from inside the camp is sounding the alarm about a looming collapse.

A harsh prediction

Conservative commentator Dave Rubin believes the political landscape could shift soon. He shared a dark forecast for President Donald Trump during a recent interview on Sean Hannity’s Fox News podcast cited by the HuffPost.

Rubin warned that the upcoming midterm elections hold massive stakes for the current administration. He suggested the president’s political survival is directly tied to the upcoming vote.

“People really better understand that it’s not that Trump has 2 1/2 years left. He may only have three months left,” Rubin told Hannity during the broadcast.

Losing control

The influencer mapped out a scenario where Republicans lose control of the House and the Senate. That outcome would trigger massive political headaches for the president.

“If the Republicans lose the House and lose the Senate… he’s going to get hung up in impeachment,” Rubin stated.

While he and Hannity agreed the president likely “won’t be removed from office,” Rubin stressed that the election results would mark a turning point.

“The point is, that the process to end these last 10 years of MAGA and everything that has happened since 2015 will begin,” he explained.

Jumping ship

The fallout on the right would be severe. Rubin predicted that conservative infighting would go “completely bananas,” while also noting that “the crazies on the left will be emboldened” during the interview.

“Because it’s going to be like rats jumping from a ship, and then you’re going to have all these people leaving Trump and trying to pick up the pieces. It’s going to be complete chaos,” Rubin warned.

He urged fellow conservatives to take the midterms seriously, calling it “the most important election of all time” and warning about handing power to political rivals.

Mounting pressure

Recent polling data from late July seems to support these fears. Trump is currently battling low approval ratings tied directly to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The war forced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil shipping route, which has driven up costs globally.

Voters are also reacting poorly to the president’s comments on the economy. He reportedly called the idea of affordability a con job by Democrats.

Sources: Huffpost, Fox News, X