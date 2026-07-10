‘Very upset’ Trump hijacks NATO summit and rages at allies

President Donald Trump overshadowed the NATO summit in Turkey by criticizing alliance members, reviving his bid for Greenland, attacking Iran’s leadership and threatening to cut trade with Spain.

President Donald Trump dominated headlines at the NATO summit in Turkey after delivering a series of combative remarks targeting several allies, reigniting his push to acquire Greenland and declaring his ceasefire with Iran effectively finished.

According to The Mirror, the summit, which was expected to project unity among NATO members, instead became overshadowed by Trump’s criticism of partner nations and his hardline comments on international security.

Fresh NATO criticism

Speaking to reporters, Trump repeated long-standing complaints that NATO allies are not contributing enough and said the United States has carried an unfair share of the alliance’s burden.

“I am very upset with NATO that we pay far, far too much,” Trump said.

According to The Mirror, he singled out Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy while criticizing their unwillingness to support recent U.S. military action against Iran.

Greenland revived

Trump also renewed his call for the United States to take control of Greenland, arguing the Arctic territory is strategically important.

“Greenland is very important to the United States, but it’s not important to Denmark,” Trump said, adding that the island was needed “for protection of the world, not just the United States.”

He also criticized NATO over Denmark’s position on Greenland, saying he was “not happy with NATO because of what they did with Greenland.”

Iran and Spain

According to The Mirror, Trump declared that his ceasefire with Iran was effectively over following renewed military action.

“For me, I think it’s over,” Trump said before adding, “I don’t want to deal with them anymore, they’re scum!”

He also accused Iranian leaders of being “liars” and questioned the value of continuing negotiations.

Trump additionally directed criticism at Spain, describing it as a “terrible partner” and suggesting he would like to end trade with the country.

“I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, including visits,” he said.

Sources: The Mirror