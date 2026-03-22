UK reveals safest buildings in case of nuclear attack

In the event of a nuclear emergency, UK officials are urging the public to act quickly and decisively to reduce exposure. New guidance focuses on where to take shelter, how to limit contamination, and why staying informed could be critical.

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The Daily Record reports that the government is advising people to immediately move indoors, stressing that solidly built structures offer the strongest protection.

It states: ‘Go into any building as soon as possible. Buildings made of brick, stone, concrete, or similar materials provide the best protection, but being inside any building is better than being outside. If you are already inside a building, stay there,’ reports the Daily Record.

Shelter and safety

According to the guidance, the first priority is to get inside and remain there. Heavier construction materials such as concrete and brick are considered more effective barriers against radiation.

Once indoors, individuals are advised to position themselves away from windows to further reduce potential exposure.

The Daily Record reports that even basic shelter is preferable to remaining outside, but stronger structures provide an added layer of protection.

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Containment steps

Officials also recommend limiting the flow of outside air into the building. This includes switching off ventilation systems and sealing openings where possible.

Closing doors, windows and vents can help prevent radioactive particles from entering indoor spaces.

People may need to remain sheltered for up to two days, depending on official advice.

Stay informed

The government stresses that following verified updates is essential during such incidents.

It states: “Monitor the news and follow official UK advice on GOV.UK for what to do next. Any changes to advice will be communicated to you via official sources – this may be via the radio, television, internet, social media or the police.”

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Authorities also warn that radiation cannot be detected by sight, smell or touch, reinforcing the need to rely on official communication.

Rising tensions

The Daily Record reports that the guidance comes as international tensions increase, including US warnings of military action against Iran and ongoing cooperation between the UK and US.

While officials emphasize that the likelihood of a direct incident remains low, the updated advice is intended to improve preparedness.

Sources: Daily Record, UK Government guidance



