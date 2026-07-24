Four Republicans turn on Trump in explosive Iran vote

Military casualties and two competing congressional votes have renewed scrutiny of Washington’s war-making powers. The House backed withdrawal, but a Senate effort failed to advance.

Eighteen US service members have died since fighting with Iran began in February, and nearly 500 have been injured, NPR reports, citing Pentagon figures. Four of the deaths occurred after July 17, while about 100 injuries were recorded during the previous two weeks.

The losses have become part of a broader argument over how long the operation should continue and what role Congress should play in decisions about its scope. Supporters of withdrawal say lawmakers were never asked to approve the conflict, while opponents maintain that continued military action is necessary to respond to Iranian attacks.

On July 23, the House approved H. Con. Res. 89 by 214–208. The measure directs President Donald Trump, under section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution, to remove US forces from hostilities with Iran. Official House records identify the vote as Roll Call 282.

The War Powers Resolution was designed to give Congress a formal role when presidents deploy US forces without a declaration of war. Measures introduced under the law are intended to force debate over whether an operation should continue, although disputes over presidential and congressional authority have persisted for decades.

The chambers remain divided

House approval alone does not produce a resolution agreed to by Congress. Senate Democrats later tried to advance their own war powers proposal, but it failed 47–49, according to NPR. Without approval from both chambers, the congressional effort could not establish a unified position on withdrawal.

Four Republicans supported the House measure alongside Democrats: Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Thomas Massie of Kentucky, showing that opposition to the operation was not confined entirely to one party, even though most House Republicans rejected the proposal.

Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, who led the effort, said the conflict had “no clear mission, no strategy, no end goal.” She also argued that Congress had neither authorised the fighting nor been adequately consulted.

The result followed another House vote on June 3. H. Con. Res. 86, which also called for the removal of US forces from hostilities with Iran, passed 215–208. Four Republicans joined 211 Democrats, while seven members did not vote, according to the official roll call.

The political standoff continues

Republican opponents have argued that the campaign is justified by previous Iranian attacks on Americans and US interests, NPR writes. The outlet also said Florida Republican Brian Mast displayed photographs of service members killed in the fighting while defending the operation during House debate.

Mast’s intervention placed the military casualties at the centre of the argument for continuing the campaign. Supporters of the operation have presented the fighting as a response to earlier attacks, while critics have focused on the absence of a congressional authorisation and a clearly defined endpoint.

Trump described the war powers votes as “meaningless” and said Democrats were “fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome,” according to NPR. His response reinforced the divide between the White House and lawmakers seeking tighter limits on presidential control of the conflict.

The two successful House votes show continued opposition to the administration’s conduct of the war. The unsuccessful Senate effort, however, left the chambers without a shared position on withdrawing US forces, and no immediate congressional directive changed the military operation.

Sources: NPR