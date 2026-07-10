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No release yet: Prosecutors seek four more weeks in custody for Marius Borg Høiby

Nicolai Haugsted Nicolai Haugsted
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Marius Borg Høiby
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Marius Borg Høiby’s fight for release hits another obstacle.

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Norwegian prosecutors are seeking to keep Marius Borg Høiby behind bars despite his recent prison sentence, arguing that releasing him at this stage would pose an unacceptable risk.

Se gg Hør via. authorities in Oslo Police confirmed Thursday that they have requested an additional four weeks of pre-trial detention for the 29-year-old, who is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Prosecutors seek extended detention

Borg Høiby was sentenced to four years in prison by the Oslo District Court on June 15 after being convicted on multiple charges, including two counts of rape.

Appeals have already been lodged against the two rape convictions as well as one count relating to domestic violence.

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According to prosecutors, the risk of further offending remains too high to justify his release while the appeal process continues.

Defence lawyer Petar Sekulic has criticised the prosecution’s latest move.

“It is very difficult to understand why they are asking for continued detention,” he said.

Norwegian courts have already examined the issue of continued detention on two previous occasions. Both times, judges concluded that Borg Høiby could remain in custody for up to four weeks after the original verdict.

Court hearing expected next week

Current detention was due to expire unless prosecutors sought another extension before the legal deadline.

Following Thursday’s request, a court is now expected to decide on Monday whether Borg Høiby should remain in custody for another four weeks.

Borg Høiby has been held in custody since February and is currently being detained at the high-security Ila Prison north of Oslo.

Although widely known because of his connection to Norway’s royal household, Borg Høiby does not hold royal status.

He was born before Crown Princess Mette-Marit began her relationship with, and later married, Crown Prince Haakon, making him separate from the formal line of the Norwegian royal family.

This article is made and published by Nicolai H, who may have used AI in the preparation

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