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Florida airport renamed after Donald Trump, dividing public opinion

Nicolai Haugsted Nicolai Haugsted
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Travelers arriving in South Florida are now being greeted by a different name on highway signs after one of the region’s busiest airports was officially renamed in honor of President Donald Trump.

Formerly known as Palm Beach International Airport, the facility has been rebranded as President Donald J. Trump International, reflecting the president’s long-standing connection to the area, where he owns the Mar-a-Lago estate and frequently travels aboard Air Force One.

First flight marks the occasion

The renaming was accompanied by a symbolic first arrival. Eric Trump boarded the inaugural flight into the newly renamed airport, celebrating the milestone before dawn.

“There’s no way in hell I was letting UPS be the first plane to land, so we got on Trump Force One…we touched down at exactly 5:01 a.m. this morning, and it was a beautiful day,” he said.

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Inside the terminal, passengers were also greeted by updated digital displays carrying the airport’s new name alongside self-service check-in information.

Critics react to the new name

According to The Irish Star, reaction online was immediate, with many social media users questioning the decision to rename a public airport after the sitting president.

One post read:

“Here we go again with another ego trip where a Florida airport that served the public for nearly fifty years gets rebranded as President Donald J Trump International.”

Another user wrote:

“”A despicable son of a b–ch from the pits of hell. I never wanna use that road or airport..”

Not all reactions were negative. Supporters praised the decision, arguing that Trump’s ties to Palm Beach made the new name appropriate.

The airport had operated under the Palm Beach International name for nearly five decades before the change, making the rebranding one of the most high-profile airport name changes in the United States in recent years.

This article is made and published by Nicolai H, who may have used AI in the preparation

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