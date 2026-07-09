Trump goes missing from public schedule after painful staircase struggle

International travel always takes a heavy toll.

When a world leader steps off a flight, cameras track every single movement.

Sometimes, the smallest hesitation on a staircase sparks a massive debate.

A quiet return

Donald Trump completely cleared his public schedule after returning to Washington from a NATO summit.

The empty calendar follows a widely shared television moment.

During a live broadcast on Fox News, viewers watched the 80-year-old slowly climb the steps of Air Force One.

He grabbed the handrail tightly and took a noticeable pause halfway up.

After reaching the top door, he waved to the crowd and appeared to catch his breath.

Spotting the struggle

The awkward climb triggered intense online chatter.

According to the The Irish Star, social media users voiced clear concern over his physical condition.

One observer on X wrote, “Trump just hopped on his $400million jet to Turkey immediately after the US lost the FIFA World Cup 4-1 to Belgium, and he doesn’t seem to be in a good mood. Also, why is he walking up the stairs so slowly?”.

Another viewer asked, “Trying to remember where he’s going?”

A third person added, “He’s probably still trying to find the replay button for that goal, and those stairs are the only thing that can’t be fasttracked.”

Sporting complaints

The jokes reference recent comments Trump made about a controversial red card given to an American soccer player.

Before the match against Belgium, he told reporters, “The game tonight is going to be amazing. We’re going to have a full team. Belgium is going to have a full team.”

He then added, “If they beat us, then they can be really proud. The other way, if they beat us, I’ll say it was rigged, just like the election was rigged in 2020, but I won’t get into that.”

Growing concerns

The issue came up earlier this week.

An almost identical incident happened on July 4 when he arrived in the capital.

Presidential aide Margo Martin shared a video of the landing on X, captioning it, “.@POTUS arrives in Washington, DC at 3:40AM on July 4,” complete with a flag emoji.

However, viewers focused entirely on his careful descent down the plane stairs.

One person on X asked, “What’s wrong with Trump right leg, when are you people going to tell the truth,” while another added, “Is he okay? He needs a wheelchair lift,” regarding the footage.

Sources: the irish Star, Fox News