Norway slam FIFA accommodation as players move hotels before England showdown

Norway’s World Cup camp thrown into turmoil after players reject official hotel

Norway’s build-up to one of the biggest matches in the nation’s football history has taken another unexpected turn after the squad abandoned its official FIFA hotel less than 24 hours after arriving.

The Scandinavian side is preparing to face England in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final in Miami, but concerns away from the pitch have threatened to disrupt the team’s preparations.

Norway packs up and leaves

Head coach Ståle Solbakken and his staff reportedly decided the team could not remain at The Dalmar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale after raising several concerns about the accommodation.

According to Norwegian media, players were unhappy with the hotel’s location beside a six-lane highway and a construction site, while some rooms were reportedly smoky, mouldy or poorly cleaned.

Solbakken explained why the team decided to relocate.

“You would like to have a gathering and meeting room,” he said. “In total, there were too many little things. It’s not that you can’t live there, but we should be a team, be together and a unit.”

The squad has since moved to the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, roughly three miles away.

Health concerns add to the problems

The hotel issue comes only days after reports that several Norwegian players had been struggling with coughing and sore throats during the tournament.

Logistics manager Truls Dæhli said the coaching staff felt they could not ignore the situation.

“There were things where we lived that we would have liked to see were different. We felt it was necessary to take action,” he said.

Later, speaking to TV2, Dæhli added that avoiding further health issues became a key factor behind the move.

“We are in week six and will be staying here for a whole week. The match we are going to play now is the biggest match we have ever played. Now we have managed to avoid bed sores, and we did not want to risk getting any of that during this period. That is why we made a change.”

FIFA backed the decision

Despite the last-minute relocation, Dæhli said FIFA cooperated with the Norwegian delegation.

“We have been met with good understanding from FIFA, who have moved their package to the new hotel,” he explained. “We have to make a small adjustment, because this hotel costs more. But we are incredibly satisfied with the way things have been responded to here.”

Norway now hopes the change will allow players to focus fully on Saturday’s showdown with England after a turbulent week that has featured both illness concerns and unexpected accommodation problems.

(Ladbible)