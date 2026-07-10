Trump meddles ahead of midterms by firing final voting officials

The termination notice came through a quick email from the presidential personnel office.

When millions of people prepare to cast their ballots, they trust that an invisible machine will make sure every vote counts.

That massive system needs dedicated mechanics to keep it running smoothly.

But sometimes, the politicians in charge decide to empty the workshop right when the busiest season begins.

A sudden clearing out

The federal government has quietly dismantled the leadership of a key voting agency. In a surprise move, Donald Trump just removed the final experts from the Election Assistance Commission.

According to a report by The Guardian cited by Ziare, this shakeup arrives just months before the crucial midterm elections. It leaves the bipartisan oversight group completely empty.

Three officials departed on Thursday. A lone Republican appointee decided to step down, while the remaining two Democratic appointees received their marching orders directly from the White House.

A brief dismissal

The termination notice came through a quick email from the presidential personnel office. Reuters reviewed the message, which offered no room for debate.

“On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am informing you that your position as Commissioner of the Election Assistance Commission is terminating effective immediately. We thank you for your service,” the email stated.

The White House has not provided any further public explanation for the sudden sweep.

What the agency does

The commission usually works in the background as a central hub for election management. It tests voting systems and oversees the federal paperwork for mail-in registration.

These tasks are highly sensitive right now. Ziare notes that the Trump administration is actively trying to rewrite the rules around mail-in voting.

At the same time, the president continues his investigations into the results of the 2020 election. This leaves the voting agency vacant at a highly tense moment.

Fears of election chaos

Local officials who run the actual polling places are expressing deep frustration. They rely on federal guidance to keep their local systems secure and legally sound.

Adrian Fontes, the Secretary of State for Arizona, spoke out sharply on Thursday. He did not hold back his anger over the sudden firings.

“It is irresponsible and dangerous that this administration is determined to cause chaos for election officials across the country,” Fontes said.

He added that the presidential order severely damages the core trust of nonpartisan voting administration.

Waiting for replacements

A federal law passed in 2002 created the commission and gives the president the authority to fill empty seats. The power rests entirely in his hands.

However, the administration has not announced any immediate plans to appoint new experts. The seats remain entirely empty.

Until the White House makes a move, local voting officials will simply have to navigate the upcoming midterms on their own.

Sources: Ziare, The Guardian, Reuters