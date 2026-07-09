‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer Bonnie Tyler dies aged 75

Bonnie Tyler, Grammy-nominated star of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’, dies at 75

Bonnie Tyler, best known for hits such as Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero, has died at the age of 75, according to BBC via. a statement published on her official website.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” the message read.

Health complications had shadowed recent months. Emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal in May left the artist in an induced coma, followed by a fragile recovery period in intensive care.

A spokesperson said last month that she had regained consciousness but remained “very unwell and in intensive care”. Family representatives have now asked for privacy as they process the loss, adding that further details will be shared at a later stage.

From South Wales to global stardom

Born Gaynor Hopkins and raised in Neath, Tyler’s journey to international fame began in modest surroundings. Discovery came in a Swansea club, where talent scout Roger Bell spotted her distinctive voice.

Breakthrough arrived quickly. Debut single Lost in France introduced her to audiences in 1977, while It’s a Heartache surged up charts in both the UK and the United States the same year.

Career-defining success followed in 1983. Total Eclipse of the Heart, written by Jim Steinman, became a transatlantic number one and remains one of the most recognisable ballads in pop history.

“I never get tired of singing it,” she recently told BBC News. “I love it because everyone can’t wait to sing it.”

Signature sound and lasting legacy

Collaboration with Steinman also produced Holding Out for a Hero, a dramatic track tied to the Footloose soundtrack and later embraced by new generations through film and pop culture.

Recognition extended beyond chart success. Grammy nominations followed for both her music and albums, while an MBE in 2023 honoured her contribution to the industry.

Later years showed no sign of retreat. A club rework of Total Eclipse of the Heart, titled Together and produced by David Guetta and Hypaton, introduced her voice to a new audience. Streaming milestones underlined her enduring reach, with the original track surpassing one billion plays on Spotify more than four decades after its release.

A life on stage

Performances remained a constant thread. A notable appearance during the 2017 solar eclipse saw her sing the very song that had defined her career, this time aboard a cruise ship as the celestial event unfolded.

Representation of the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 added another chapter, reflecting a willingness to engage with new platforms even after decades in the spotlight.

Tyler is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan.