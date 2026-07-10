Leaked files reveal Russia-China plot to go against US and destroy Starlink

The leaked files reveal that Beijing’s claims of neutrality in the Ukraine conflict are far from true.

Modern warfare relies heavily on technology floating high above the Earth.

Satellites keep armies connected and guide eyes in the sky during global conflicts. But when two massive powers quietly join forces, even the most advanced commercial tech networks can suddenly end up in the crosshairs.

Eyes on space

A cache of secret military files has exposed a quiet alliance between Russia and China.

According to a joint investigation by The Insider, Der Spiegel, and Le Monde cited by Untied24Media, the two countries are planning to target Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system.

The leaked files reveal that Beijing’s claims of neutrality in the Ukraine conflict are far from true. Western intelligence agencies are now monitoring these developments closely.

Starlink remains a vital tool for the Ukrainian military. The satellite network provides necessary internet connection for drone strikes and communication during emergency field evacuations.

A clear ladder

The leaked papers outline a specific three-step plan to neutralize the satellites. Chinese aerospace researchers drew up the strategy.

At first, the nations plan to use political pressure and electromagnetic jamming. This approach would block internet access in specific combat zones.

The final stage involves a physical assault. The documents detail cyber attacks to break user terminals and low-cost space weapons built to destroy the satellites in low orbit. The goal is to wreck them faster than SpaceX can launch new ones.

Trading combat data

The cooperation goes well beyond space warfare. The Insider reported that Chinese officials met secretly with Russian defense contractors like Almaz-Antey in Moscow.

They signed a protocol to build an advanced missile defense system together. This new shield aims to stop American hypersonic missiles by tracking weapons moving at incredible speeds in near space.

This secret deal relies on a direct exchange of favors. By tracking real combat encounters in Ukraine, Russia gathers valuable data to share with its partner. In return, China hands over sophisticated microchips and massive manufacturing power.

Evading global rules

Russian troops are already using autonomous drones powered by Chinese artificial intelligence. So, Chinese engineers can easily test their gear in active combat zones.

The leaked files also show joint designs for next-generation armored vehicles. These futuristic tanks will feature uncrewed turrets and launch whole swarms of automated drones.

Both countries plan to share supply chains to beat Western sanctions on microchips. Right now, European officials are considering fresh economic sanctions against Beijing. Both governments continue to deny the alliance publicly.

Sources: The Insider, Der Spiegel, Le Monde