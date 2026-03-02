Nuclear watchdog on Iran: Cannot rule out evacuations “larger than major cities”

Iran claims that a nuclear facility was hit by a US strike.

Rising tensions across the Middle East have raised fresh concerns about the safety of nuclear facilities in the region.

At a key UN meeting on Monday, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned that attacks on atomic plants could force the evacuation of entire cities.

Speaking at the opening of the IAEA’s board meeting, Director General Rafael Grossi cautioned that military strikes on civilian nuclear power stations could trigger radioactive releases on a vast scale.

He said such a scenario might require evacuations “as large or larger than major cities,” underscoring the gravity of the risk as fighting continues in several countries.

Mounting nuclear risks

Grossi described the current climate as deeply troubling, noting that Iran and other states affected by military action operate nuclear power plants, research reactors and fuel storage facilities.

“We cannot rule out a possible radiological release with serious consequences,” he said.

Given the regional spread of nuclear infrastructure, Grossi called for “utmost restraint in all military operations.”

He pointed out that the United Arab Emirates runs four nuclear reactors, while Jordan and Syria operate research reactors. Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also faced attacks and make use of nuclear technology in various forms.

Diplomacy under strain

According to The Independent, Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA claimed that US strikes hit the Natanz nuclear facility.

Grossi, however, has since stated that there was no indication of any damage to any of the Iranian nuclear installations.

According to The Independent, Grossi also stated that Iran had not responded to the efforts to initiate contact.

Sources: Statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), The Independent