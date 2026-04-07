Donald Trump warns “entire civilization” could be lost in Iran crisis

A dramatic statement has intensified attention on an already volatile situation. The remarks highlight growing uncertainty about what could unfold next.
Others are reading now
A new flashpoint is emerging around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow corridor through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes.
According to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a fresh ultimatum to Iran tied directly to access through the waterway – raising the risk of a broader confrontation.
A Strategic Chokepoint Under Pressure
At the center of the dispute is whether Iran will allow shipping to move freely through Hormuz. Trump has set a deadline, warning that failure to comply could trigger strikes on key infrastructure, including bridges and energy facilities.
This is not just regional posturing. Any disruption in Hormuz tends to ripple outward – affecting oil prices, shipping routes, and already tense security dynamics in the Gulf.
Trump has issued similar ultimatums before, which makes it harder to gauge whether this is a genuine countdown or another attempt to force concessions without immediate escalation.
A message that cuts both ways
In his Truth Social post, Trump didn’t stick to a single line. He warned of extreme consequences – going as far as suggesting that an entire civilization could be wiped out – while also insisting he hoped that scenario would not unfold.
More interestingly, he pivoted. He pointed to the possibility of new leadership in Iran, describing a future shaped by what he framed as more pragmatic and less radical decision-makers. The implication was clear enough: pressure now, transformation later.
It’s a familiar Trump approach – maximal pressure paired with an opening, however vague, for a different outcome.
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Little clarity on Tehran’s next move
There is little clarity so far on how Tehran intends to respond. No immediate reaction has defined the situation, and that silence leaves a wide range of outcomes on the table.
For observers, the pattern is recognizable but still unpredictable. Is this coercive diplomacy dressed up in dramatic language, or a step closer to actual conflict? Right now, it could go either way.
One thing is certain: Tying military threats to a chokepoint like Hormuz raises the stakes quickly – and not just for the two countries involved.
Sources: Ekstra Bladet, Donald Trump post on Truth Social