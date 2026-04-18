Obama reveals Queen’s private Brexit doubts

New details about Queen Elizabeth II’s private views on Brexit have emerged, shedding light on how the late monarch viewed one of the UK’s most divisive political decisions. The claims come from a new book exploring her relationship with US presidents.

The account suggests the Queen expressed rare personal opinions during a private conversation with former US President Barack Obama.

Private conversation

According to The Express, citing a new book by journalist Susan Page, the Queen shared her concerns about the Brexit referendum during a 2016 lunch with Obama.

Although she remained publicly neutral, as required by her role, she is said to have questioned the decision to hold a public vote on such a major issue.

Obama recalled her reaction, saying: “She [Elizabeth II] said, effectively, ‘It’s hard to understand why a prime minister, who presumably understands politics, would put a public referendum forward that he didn’t know what the answer would be of such importance’.”

Rare insight

The remarks are notable because the Queen rarely expressed views on contemporary political matters, even in private settings.

Page writes that the discussion took place at the height of the Brexit debate, when speculation about the monarch’s stance was widespread.

She suggests the Queen felt comfortable enough with Obama to share her thoughts, highlighting what the author describes as a relationship built on trust.

Criticism of decision

According to the book, the Queen was not only cautious about Brexit itself but also concerned about how the referendum had been handled by then Prime Minister David Cameron.

The author notes this was an unusual instance of the monarch offering criticism of a serving political leader, even in a private context.

The referendum, held in June 2016, ultimately led to the UK voting to leave the European Union.

Lasting speculation

The Queen’s views on Brexit have long been the subject of debate, with little confirmed during her lifetime.

The new account offers one of the clearest insights yet, though it remains based on recollections shared after the fact.

Page’s book, The Queen and Her Presidents: The Hidden Hand That Shaped History, draws on interviews with several US presidents and UK prime ministers to explore her global influence.

Sources: The Express, Susan Page book



