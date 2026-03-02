Putin orders faster rollout of drone program: Sets April deadline

Moscow is placing new emphasis on unmanned systems as the war in Ukraine reshapes military priorities.

President Vladimir Putin has now issued a broad set of directives aimed at accelerating drone development and tightening state coordination.

Orders to institutions

According to official information, Putin sent instructions to federal authorities, regional governments and lawmakers outlining a series of policy adjustments.

Among the measures are proposed amendments to legislation intended to ensure what officials described as the “proactive” sharing of information with relatives of soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is reportedly among those tasked with overseeing the implementation of the changes.

The directives form part of a wider push to streamline state structures linked to defence and security.

Focus on drones

A central element of the plan is the rapid expansion of drone and autonomous technologies across multiple sectors of the economy.

Putin instructed the government to speed up the deployment of autonomous systems and encouraged closer cooperation between federal and regional authorities in the use of drones and artificial intelligence.

Officials have been told to define, by the end of April, the benchmarks that will determine whether drone pilot projects are deemed successful.

The plans also call for expanded training programmes, with veterans of the war in Ukraine expected to play a role in both development and instruction.

Research and exports

The Kremlin additionally signalled support for the creation of specialised research centres and testing grounds dedicated to unmanned systems.

Authorities are expected to outline a framework for exporting drone technology, suggesting Moscow sees commercial as well as military potential in the sector.

Drones have played an increasingly prominent role on the battlefield in Ukraine, where both sides rely heavily on unmanned aerial systems for reconnaissance and strikes.

The latest directives indicate that Russia intends to further institutionalise and expand that capability in the months ahead.

Sources: Official Russian government directives, WP.