Russia aims to build its own Starlink with hundreds of new satellites

Russia’s Starlink alternative takes shape with new satellite launch

Satellite internet has become an important part of modern communications. It is used for everything from civilian internet access to military operations. As more countries invest in space-based networks, Russia is working to build its own system that could eventually compete with existing global services.

New satellites launched

Russia has launched another group of Rassvet satellites into low Earth orbit as part of its effort to create a satellite internet network similar to SpaceX’s Starlink, according to Digi24. According to Ukrainian defense technology adviser Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, the constellation now has around 40 satellites in orbit.

Beskrestnov said the newly launched satellites have not yet reached their final positions but are expected to do so soon. He added that Russia will need several hundred satellites before the network can provide reliable military communications, command and control capabilities.

For comparison, SpaceX operates more than 15,000 satellites. OneWeb has about 600 to 700 satellites, while Amazon’s Project Kuiper has launched around 400 to 500 and plans to expand to roughly 4,000.

Russia says the Rassvet system will provide broadband internet around the world. The planned service promises speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second and latency of about 70 milliseconds for each user terminal.

Military analysts believe the network could also support Russian armed forces by providing secure communications and stable connections during operations.

Major financial support from government

The project is being developed by Russian aerospace company Bureau 1440. The company launched the first operational group of 16 satellites in March. After reaching orbit, the satellites separated from the Soyuz-2.1b rocket and began moving toward their operational positions.

The satellites use Bureau 1440’s own technology. They include 5G non-terrestrial communications, laser links between satellites, plasma propulsion systems and improved power equipment.

Russia plans to deploy the network in stages. The first version is expected to include about 350 satellites, with more than 250 scheduled for launch before commercial service begins in 2027. By 2035, the constellation could grow to more than 900 satellites.

The project receives major financial support from the Russian government. Officials have allocated about 102.8 billion rubles, while Bureau 1440 plans to invest another 329 billion rubles by 2030.

Earlier this year, one of the first operational satellites was lost only months after launch. The company said the remaining 15 satellites continue to function normally.

The Rassvet project has gained greater importance since Russia lost access to Starlink for military use. As the war in Ukraine continues, satellite communications remain a key part of both military planning and modern battlefield technology.