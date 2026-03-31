OpenAI breaks with Disney in AI pivot

OpenAI has shut down its Sora video-generation app and ended its partnership with Disney, pivoting toward robotics and autonomous AI technologies.

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OpenAI has pulled the plug on one of its most high-profile AI tools, marking a sudden turn in its strategy.

The decision also brings an end to a closely watched partnership with Disney that once signaled a new era for AI in entertainment.

According to the BBC, OpenAI confirmed it has discontinued its video-generation app Sora, less than two years after its launch. The company said it is redirecting resources toward other areas, including robotics.

OpenAI added that both the consumer version of Sora and the professional platform used for video creation will be shut down.

A spokesperson said the shift will focus on technologies “which will help people solve real-world physical tasks.”

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End Of A Deal

The move also concludes OpenAI’s agreement with Disney, which had allowed the use of major characters in AI-generated videos.

“We respect OpenAI’s decision to exit the video generation business and focus its priorities elsewhere,” a Disney spokesperson said, according to the BBC.

The company added it will continue exploring AI through other platforms while ensuring intellectual property protections.

The partnership, signed in 2025, had been seen as a landmark moment linking Hollywood and artificial intelligence.

Industry Impact

Sora’s debut in 2024 drew global attention for producing highly realistic videos from simple prompts, raising both excitement and concern across creative industries.

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Critics warned the technology could disrupt jobs in film and media, while also triggering legal disputes over copyrighted content.

At the same time, competition intensified. New entrants, including China-based Seedance, gained traction after viral clips featuring AI-generated Hollywood-style scenes.

New Direction

OpenAI said it plans to apply similar underlying technology to other fields, including robotics and “agentic” systems capable of acting with minimal human input.

The company emphasized that its image-generation tools within ChatGPT will remain unaffected.

The shift suggests a broader pivot away from entertainment-focused AI toward systems designed for practical, real-world applications.

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Sources: BBC