Flood emergency In Dagestan after bridge collapse

Severe flooding has struck southern Russia, leaving large areas without power and damaging key infrastructure. Authorities warn the situation could worsen as heavy rain continues.

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According to regional officials cited by Wiadomości, more than 327,000 residents in Dagestan are without electricity following record rainfall. Floodwaters have inundated towns and disrupted daily life.

A state of emergency has been declared.

Infrastructure damage

One of the most serious incidents occurred in Khasaviurt, where part of an important railway bridge collapsed.

Officials said “two spans of the bridge collapsed on the Khasaviurt-Kadi-Yurt section of the North Caucasus Railway,” cutting a key transport route.

The damage is expected to hinder both transport and emergency response efforts.

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Situation escalates

Regional leader Sergei Melikov said authorities had prepared for severe weather, but the scale of the disaster exceeded expectations.

“The situation has exceeded even the most pessimistic forecasts,” he said.

Footage shared online appears to show floodwaters rushing through populated areas, including one video where teenagers are carried away by the current.

Ongoing danger

Forecasts indicate that heavy rainfall may continue in the coming days, increasing the risk of further flooding.

Emergency services remain on alert, with rescue teams deployed and officials urging residents to stay cautious.

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Authorities say efforts are ongoing to stabilize the situation and limit further damage.

Sources: Wiadomości



