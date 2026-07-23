Russia changes territory strategy in Ukraine following drone attacks and US sanctions

Finding a way out of a grinding conflict usually requires both sides to leave something on the table.

When backroom understanding crumbles, the map gets redrawn with permanent ink. Everyday people often pay the price long before leaders admit the mood has changed, reports United24Media.

Draw the line

Moscow has scrapped plans to hand back seized Ukrainian ground under any upcoming diplomatic talks. Russian troops intend to hold border areas in Sumy and Kharkiv as defensive buffer zones.

At the same time, military forces are pushing hard to capture the rest of the eastern Donetsk region. Bloomberg reported these tactical shifts after reviewing recent Kremlin decisions.

This aggressive posture comes right after Ukraine launched intense drone strikes deep inside Russian borders. Flames tore through major oil refineries near Moscow, creating widespread fuel shortages across several regions.

Russian officials viewed these bold strikes as a sign that soft tactics were no longer working. So they locked in their positions.

Promises in Alaska

Tensions grew even worse following a sharp policy move in Washington. Former US President Donald Trump threw his weight behind heavy new sanctions aimed at squeezing Moscow’s wallet.

The proposed law targets countries buying Russian oil and gas with crushing 100% secondary tariffs. American lawmakers also plan to punish the shadowy tanker fleet helping Russia bypass existing global trade bans.

For the Kremlin, this bipartisan push marked a complete betrayal. According to United24Media, Vladimir Putin had previously considered pulling troops back from northern Ukraine.

Russian leadership felt an informal pact existed after Putin met Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, in August 2025. Moscow believed Washington would nudge Kyiv into surrendering parts of Donetsk in exchange for a Russian retreat elsewhere.

No turning back

American officials insist no binding promises were ever made during that summit. Still, the Kremlin acted as if the handshake was real.

When Congress fast-tracked the sanctions package in mid-July 2026, those lingering hopes evaporated. Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov offered no comment on the sudden policy shift.

Now, with sanctions looming and strikes hitting home, Russia is digging in. Peace seems further away than ever.

Sources: Bloomberg, United24Media