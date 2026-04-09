Pastor charged after baptism death in Birmingham

Prosecutors have charged a church pastor with manslaughter following the death of a man during a baptism ceremony at a private home in Birmingham. The case will now be tested in court as questions grow over responsibility during informal religious practices.

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A 48 year old pastor, Cheryl Bartley, is accused of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the death of Robert Smith, 61, in October 2023.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the decision followed a review of evidence gathered by West Midlands Police. The charge centres on whether a duty of care was breached in a way that directly caused death.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS special crime division, said, according to LadBible: “We have decided to prosecute Cheryl Bartley with one count of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to her role as a pastor during a baptism.”

He added: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”

Bartley is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 14 May. McHaffie also said: “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial. It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

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Under UK law, such a charge is brought when a serious failure in duty of care is considered criminal and leads to a fatal outcome.

Investigation details

West Midlands Police said the case relates to a baptism held at a residential address in Erdington. During the ceremony, Smith died after entering difficulty in the water.

LadBible writes that the ritual took place in a paddling pool and was briefly streamed online before being removed.

Emergency responders attempted to revive him using “advanced life support,” but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After reviewing the circumstances, investigators passed a file to the CPS, which determined the evidence met the threshold for prosecution.

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Cases of this nature are relatively uncommon and typically depend on whether clear responsibility for safety can be established.

The man and the wider context

Smith, a barber who had lived in the UK for more than 25 years after moving from Jamaica, was a grandfather of seven and expecting another grandchild.

He had undergone baptism earlier in life but chose to repeat the ritual after becoming a “born again believer.”

Reports indicate he travelled to Birmingham for the ceremony and had been part of the church for several years.

Legal observers note that while baptisms are common, cases involving criminal charges remain rare, with scrutiny usually focused on whether organisers took reasonable steps to prevent harm.

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Sources: LadBible, Crown Prosecution Service