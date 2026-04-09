“We are breaking the enemy’s backbone”: Ukrainian drones inflict mounting losses on Russian forces

Ukrainian drone units are inflicting increasing losses on Russian forces, with thousands of daily missions targeting logistics, command centers, and infrastructure.

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Drones have long been central to Ukraine’s battlefield strategy—but their scale and effectiveness are now reaching new levels.

According to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, unmanned systems are currently delivering the most significant share of losses to Russian forces, while helping Kyiv maintain pressure across multiple fronts.

Drone units driving sustained losses

Ukrainian unmanned units have, for four consecutive months, reportedly neutralized more Russian personnel than Moscow has been able to recruit.

In March alone, losses attributed to drone operations increased by 29% compared to February. At the same time, confirmed targets hit rose by 50%, surpassing 150,000.

The data highlights how drones have evolved from a supporting capability into one of the primary tools for attrition.

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High-frequency operations at scale

Ukraine’s drone units are now conducting more than 11,000 combat missions per day, ranging from reconnaissance to direct strikes.

In March, nearly 350 strikes were carried out at depths of 30 to 120 kilometers behind the front line.

Targets included 143 logistics hubs and warehouses, 52 command posts, and 20 energy-related sites—indicating a sustained effort to disrupt Russian supply chains and command structures.

Expanding into multi-domain unmanned warfare

The use of unmanned systems is also expanding beyond aerial drones.

Ground-based robotic systems saw a more than 50% increase in missions compared to the previous month, reflecting a broader push toward reducing troop exposure while maintaining operational tempo.

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Ukrainian units are also increasingly targeting Russian drone infrastructure, including launch positions and operators, with reported gains in effectiveness.

Russia scaling its own drone forces

Ukraine’s advantage is being challenged by rapid Russian expansion in the same domain.

According to Ukrainian estimates, Russian unmanned units currently number around 100,000 personnel and could grow to over 160,000 by the end of 2026.

This signals a continued escalation in drone-centric warfare, with both sides investing heavily in capabilities, countermeasures, and operator training.

Heavy fighting continues on key fronts

Combat remains particularly intense in areas such as the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian forces have repelled hundreds of attacks in recent days.

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Military leadership says the evolving battlefield—especially the widespread use of FPV drones—requires constant tactical adaptation and new countermeasures.

“We continue to break the enemy’s backbone”

Despite increasing pressure, Ukrainian officials maintain that their approach is delivering results.

“We continue to break the enemy’s backbone,” Syrskyi said, pointing to the growing role of unmanned systems in weakening Russian forces while reducing risks to Ukrainian troops.

The trend reinforces a broader reality already visible on the battlefield: drones are no longer auxiliary—they are central to how both sides are fighting.

Sources: Kyiv Post, statements from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian Armed Forces reports, Digi24