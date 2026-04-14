President surprises delivery worker with cash

A routine food delivery to the White House turned into a political moment as US President Donald Trump used it to spotlight a key economic pledge.

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The brief exchange with a delivery driver underscored his administration’s focus on tip-related tax changes aimed at service workers.

White house moment

According to 20minutos, Trump ordered McDonald’s to the White House on Monday, where delivery driver Sharon Simmons arrived with the order.

Wearing a shirt identifying her as a “DoorDash Grandma,” she handed over the food after knocking on the Oval Office door.

“This doesn’t seem planned,” Trump joked as he greeted her.

Generous tip

When asked about tipping at the White House, Trump handed Simmons a $100 bill. She responded positively and thanked him for his tax policy affecting tipped workers.

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“ I want to thank you for the tax exemption on tips. It has helped my family tremendously , and I certainly appreciate it,” she said, adding that the change had boosted her income significantly.

The moment was quickly framed as an example of the president’s effort to connect with service sector employees.

Policy focus

Trump has made reducing taxes on tips a central part of his economic agenda, first promoting the idea during his 2024 campaign.

The policy was later included in a broader tax package passed by Congress in 2025, allowing certain deductions tied to tip income.

Limits of relief

The initiative nevertheless remains a key talking point for the administration as it seeks to appeal to workers in industries reliant on tipping.

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Sources: 20minutos



