Meghan Markle reveals dessert rule for Archie and Lilibet on MasterChef Australia

Raising small children brings a daily struggle at mealtime. Getting kids to choose healthy options over sweet snacks is a constant battle that almost every parent faces.

Yet inside one high-profile California home, a simple kitchen rule settles the score, reports The Express.

Veggie lovers at home

Meghan Markle recently offered a peek into her family routine in Montecito. During a television appearance, she opened up about feeding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia. According to The Express, the episode aired on Sunday after being filmed during a trip earlier this year.

While on set with judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli, the conversation quickly turned to her children. Meghan shared a surprising detail about their favorite foods.

She revealed that both Archie and Lilibet genuinely enjoy green vegetables that most kids actively avoid. “My kids eat Brussels sprouts,” Meghan said during the broadcast. Her comment left others on set thoroughly impressed.

Fresh fruit for dessert

Vegetables are only half the story. The duchess also revealed a firm house rule regarding after-dinner treats.

“The kids are great eaters; we’re very lucky on that front,” Meghan said, as reported by The Express. Clear boundaries still apply when sweet snacks enter the picture.

She explained the exact dialogue that happens when her children ask for something sweet. “If they say, ‘Mama, can I have dessert?’ We say, ‘If you can pick it, you can have it,’” she shared.

However, that offer has a very specific catch. “No, you can’t pick chocolate, but you can pick a nice piece of fruit,” Meghan replied when describing how the rule works in practice.

Spice and charm

Food was not the only highlight. The broadcast also featured a playful moment involving Prince Harry.

While tasting a dish prepared by contestant Aaron Kher, Meghan praised the flavors. She joked, however, that the meal packed far too much heat for her husband.

Harry even joined the group briefly over the phone, greeting the Australian hosts with a cheerful “G’Day”. “He’s a charmer, isn’t he?” Meghan said after hanging up the phone.

Sources: The Express