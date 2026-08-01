AI scammers exploit Holocaust victims for clicks, sparking fears over historical truth

Historical photographs often carry an authority that written claims do not. That makes fabricated images especially dangerous when they circulate without context.

Thousands of AI-generated pictures presented as scenes from Nazi concentration camps are spreading across social media, according to history site Historienet. Anonymous publishers can profit when dramatic posts attract comments, shares and advertising views.

The greater risk is that repeated exposure to fakes may make people suspicious of genuine evidence.

Iris Groschek, who works at the Neuengamme concentration camp memorial near Hamburg, has warned that manipulated material could weaken confidence in authentic photographs and testimony.

Victoria Grace Richardson-Walden of the University of Sussex studies how digital technology is changing Holocaust education and remembrance. She told the outlet that practical guides to spotting artificial images can become outdated within weeks as the software improves.

Real victims support false stories

Some of the most convincing posts combine genuine people with invented biographies or scenes.

Helena Waterman-de Jong was born into a Jewish family in Amsterdam in 1916. She was deported to Auschwitz and killed on August 2, 1942. Historienet writes that social-media accounts have used her identity alongside fabricated claims and an AI-generated portrait.

The publication pointed to an apparently incomplete shoulder beside her as one possible sign of digital generation. The artificial portrait is also considerably sharper than the surviving archival photograph, making the face easier to recognise.

A second case uses the same method but adds a highly emotional story. Posts about Henek Rosenfeld claim that he played music by Franz Schubert as prisoners moved toward the gas chambers and that a teenage girl thanked him because it would be the final music she heard.

Historienet identified details that appeared inconsistent with documented practices in Nazi concentration camps, including the prisoner’s appearance, clothing and instrument. It also reported that musicians in the situation described would have performed in groups rather than alone.

In both cases, real biographical details help invented material appear trustworthy. The real person remains, but the documented story is replaced by fiction.

Check the account as well

The profile behind an image can reveal as much as the picture itself. Historienet highlighted “Archives of Silence,” which has reportedly published AI-generated material at a pace of up to 50 posts a day.

That volume does not prove that every post is false, but it is a reason to look more closely. Accounts that repeatedly publish sensational historical material at extraordinary speed may be using automated or heavily assisted systems.

Readers can compare claims with museum and archival records, examine whether clothing and surroundings fit the period, and use reverse-image searches to locate older versions. Such searches may reveal whether an image has been cropped, altered or detached from its original description.

It also helps to check when the picture first appeared and whether a recognised institution has documented the person or scene. Emotional impact alone cannot establish authenticity.

No method guarantees certainty. Careful checking, however, can help protect the evidence used by memorial sites, teachers, researchers and the public to understand the Holocaust.

Sources: Historienet