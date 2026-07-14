Prince Harry shares controversial nickname with Andrew

Harry’s alleged royal nickname is the same one once used for Andrew.

Prince Harry’s latest visit to Britain was supposed to shine a spotlight on the Invictus Games. Instead, familiar royal tensions quickly stole the headlines once again.

The Duke of Sussex travelled from California to Birmingham last week to help launch the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games. Before the sporting event could take center stage, however, questions surrounding palace accommodation, security arrangements and old family tensions dominated the conversation.

Palace stay becomes another talking point

Conflicting accounts emerged over where Harry was expected to stay during the trip.

Representatives for the Duke of Sussex maintain that Buckingham Palace invited him to stay, but say he needed additional time while arranging private security after losing access to publicly funded police protection. According to Harry’s team, the offer was later withdrawn.

Sources close to the Palace dispute that version of events. They insist the invitation remained available until a clearly communicated deadline, claiming Harry’s representatives declined the offer before later attempting to reverse their decision after preparations had already moved on.

Security remained a central issue throughout the visit and was also cited as the reason Meghan Markle and the couple’s children did not initially travel with Harry.

Old nickname refuses to disappear

As debate surrounding the visit intensified, an old royal nickname resurfaced during an episode of The Sun’s Royal Exclusive podcast.

“It was Dukes of Hazard, that’s the nickname they had for Andrew and Harry because hazard, chaos followed both of them,” said Kate Mansey, Royal Editor at The Times according to Express.

According to Mansey, palace insiders have long viewed Andrew and Prince Harry as two of the biggest challenges facing King Charles throughout his reign.

Palace insiders see a familiar pattern

Mansey also suggested that many within royal circles no longer view these controversies as isolated incidents.

“Do we expect this chaos every time Harry comes? Well yes, we do. Because I think, what we’ve seen, the people I’m speaking to at the Palace, it’s a pattern of behavior,” said Kate Mansey, Royal Editor at The Times.

She argued that each visit tends to follow a similar script, with weeks of speculation beforehand about travel plans, the children, security arrangements and possible meetings with members of the Royal Family.

Invictus remained the official reason

Despite the off-field distractions, Harry’s official purpose was to promote the 2027 Invictus Games, attending launch events and meeting athletes who have competed in previous editions of the tournament.

Meghan later joined him in Britain alongside Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after missing the first part of the trip, with the family also spending time with King Charles before returning to California.