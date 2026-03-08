Prolonged US-Iran war could strain air defense missile supplies for Ukraine

Escalating fighting between the United States, Israel, and Iran is raising fresh concerns in Kyiv about the long-term availability of critical air defense missiles.

Ukraine relies heavily on U.S.-made Patriot systems — the same platforms Washington has deployed in the Middle East — prompting fears that a drawn-out conflict could stretch supplies.

Officials and military analysts say the risk depends largely on how long and how intensely the Middle East war continues, reports The Kyiv Independent.

Zelensky: No immediate shortage

President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on March 2 that, for now, there are no signals from Western partners suggesting imminent shortages of PAC-3 interceptors.

“Of course, this issue concerns us. So far, there has been no such signal from the Americans or Europeans,” Zelensky said.

“Everyone understands that the right weapons are our lifeline.”

He added, however, that a prolonged war and sustained high-intensity combat could eventually affect the volume of air defense equipment available to Ukraine.

Existing vulnerabilities

Missile shortages have previously left some Ukrainian air defense systems temporarily without interceptors.

Yurii Ihnat, head of the Air Force’s communications department, said in a Feb. 2 interview with RBC Ukraine that limited supplies had already posed challenges earlier this year amid continued Russian attacks.

Zelensky noted that the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program — an arrangement signed by the U.S. and NATO in July — remains active. The mechanism allows NATO members and partners to procure high-priority equipment for Ukraine.

Broader strategic risks

Ivan Kyrychevsky, a soldier in the 413th Regiment “Raid” of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces and a weapons analyst with Defense Express, said the Middle East conflict could eventually influence Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“There are too many variables, so it is impossible to discuss potential problems with anti-aircraft missiles. God forbid that we only have problems with anti-aircraft missiles,” Kyrychevsky told the Kyiv Independent.

He suggested that broader disruptions — including strains on weapons production and supply chains — could prove more consequential over time.

Since the Trump administration ended large-scale U.S. military aid deliveries, Ukraine has increasingly relied on European support and domestic defense production to sustain its battlefield needs.

Last month, the U.S. deployed additional Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems to the Middle East, according to The Economist, underscoring the competing demands on Western air defense resources.

